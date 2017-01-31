Home»Breaking News»world

Battery found inside chocolate Easter bunny

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:21 pm

A criminal investigation has been launched after a battery was found inside a chocolate Easter bunny.

The Co-op has initiated a UK-wide recall of its hollow milk chocolate Easter bunny figures as a precaution following an alleged tampering incident in Nottingham.

The National Crime Agency and police forces are assisting with the investigation, the supermarket said.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: "The health and safety of our customers is uppermost in our minds.

"We are concerned about one incident of alleged product tampering involving our hollow milk chocolate Easter bunny foil figure, which has been found to contain a small battery inside.

"This follows an incident at Christmas when two similar products were targeted and contaminated."

Just over 3,000 units of the product, which costs £1, have been sold nationwide and customers are being urged to return them to stores for a full refund.

Anyone who is concerned should contact Co-op customer services on 0800 0686 727.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

