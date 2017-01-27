Home»Breaking News»world

Barcelona bans new hotels in the city centre

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:29 pm

Barcelona is curbing the number of rooms for tourists in the city centre in a controversial move aimed at appeasing residents concerned about sky-high property prices.

The move is opposed by hotel and business owners.

The city council on Friday approved the proposal from Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, a former activist who made a name for herself campaigning against bank-ordered evictions.

The plan will grant new licences for hotels, serviced apartments or other establishments offering rooms to visitors only in limited numbers and on the outskirts of the city.

No new licences are expected in the city centre even if current businesses close down.

Barcelona received 32 million visitors in 2016 according to the city government, although more than half only made day trips while staying in nearby coastal towns or on cruise ships.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS barcelona, tourism, hotels, property,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Football thug who pushed Polish man on to live Tube tracks jailed for 10 years

Ending taxpayer-funded abortion in US 'important goal for Trump'

Thai military government critic jailed for 11 years over internet posts

Donald Trump accepts invitation to visit UK after meeting Theresa May


Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 