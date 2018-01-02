Baby boy delivered after pregnant woman shot dead

Doctors have successfully delivered a baby boy whose mother had been fatally shot, police in Ohio said.

Officers said the pregnant woman was shot on Monday night at a home a few miles west of central Columbus, and a man was critically wounded in the incident.

The baby boy is also in hospital in a critical condition.

Sergeant Jeff Strayer told WSYX-TV the murdered woman was about 35 weeks pregnant.

Police said it appears the shooting occurred during a robbery at the home shortly before midnight.

Investigators have not shared names or further details about the victims.

Police are searching for a sports utility vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.