Avalanche in Pakistan kills at least 13

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 07:07 am

At least 13 people have been killed in an avalanche that buried five homes following heavy snowfall in the north of Pakistan.

Nizamud Shah, the commander of Chitral Scouts force, said the avalanche struck the town of Chitral late on Saturday.

He said rescuers have retrieved 13 bodies and efforts are under way to reach any survivors.

Mr Shah said several people are still missing and that most of the areas in Chitral are covered in snow.

Avalanches are common in Pakistan's scenic north, where the country's major glaciers are also located.

These glaciers are the main source of surface water for Pakistan's agriculture, industrial and domestic sectors.

AP

