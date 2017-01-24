Home»Breaking News»world

Authorities in Dubai investigate disabled centre over Kim Kardashian visit

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 12:28 pm

Dubai authorities are investigating a centre for the disabled after it hosted and publicised a visit by Kim Kardashian West.

A story in Tuesday's edition of the state-owned Emarat Al Youm newspaper said the investigation focused on the Rashid Centre for the Disabled not having prior approval for the visit by the American reality TV star and wife of rapper Kanye West.

It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kardashian West's image that were being handed out during the January 16 visit.

Dubai officials and the Rashid Centre for the Disabled did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian West travelled to Dubai to give a make-up class - her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

100 flights cancelled at Heathrow as fog causes further disruption

Freight train derailment causes commuter misery in south east London

Mike Pompeo confirmed as Trump's CIA chief

UK Supreme Court to deliver landmark ruling on Brexit today


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 