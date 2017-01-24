Authorities in Dubai investigate disabled centre over Kim Kardashian visit

Dubai authorities are investigating a centre for the disabled after it hosted and publicised a visit by Kim Kardashian West.

A story in Tuesday's edition of the state-owned Emarat Al Youm newspaper said the investigation focused on the Rashid Centre for the Disabled not having prior approval for the visit by the American reality TV star and wife of rapper Kanye West.

It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kardashian West's image that were being handed out during the January 16 visit.

Dubai officials and the Rashid Centre for the Disabled did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian West travelled to Dubai to give a make-up class - her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

AP