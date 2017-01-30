Home»Breaking News»world

Austrian government agrees to ban full-face veils in public

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:10 pm

Austria's governing coalition has agreed to ban full-face veils in courts, schools and other public places.

The move comes as part of a package of reforms drawn up after more than a week of negotiations.

The coalition of Social Democrats and the centrist People's party also agreed to prohibit police officers, judges, magistrates and public prosecutors from wearing head scarves in the interest of appearing "ideologically and religiously neutral" while serving the state.

The French parliament passed an act more than six years ago that made France the first European Union country to ban the niqab and burqa, the full-face or face-and-body coverings worn by some Muslim women, in public places.

Others have followed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Scientists have found evidence that the universe is just a giant hologram

Quebec shootings: Suspect ’surrendered voluntarily’; Police hunt another man

Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court choice on Tuesday

Why taking too much paracetamol damages your liver


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 