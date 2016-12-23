Home»Breaking News»world

Australian police say they have foiled Melbourne terror attack planned for Christmas Day

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:26 am

Australian police say they have foiled a terror attack planned for Melbourne on or around Christmas Day.

The plot is said to have involved the use of explosives and other weapons.

The alleged targets of the operations included high profile locations around Melbourne, such as the main train station and St Paul's Cathedral. Three men have been charged after early-morning raids.

Hamza Abbas, 21, Ahmed Mohamed, 24, and Abdullah Chaarani, 26 are to appear in court in April.

There are reports that there is also another man in custody.

