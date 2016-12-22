Home»Breaking News»world

Australian police arrest seven over Christmas terror bombing campaign

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:49 pm

Police in Melbourne have arrested seven suspects who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia's second largest city on Christmas Day.

Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighbouring Federation Square and St Paul's Cathedral.

Mr Ashton said police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time, and believed they were preparing to use explosives and other weapons.

Police said they believed the threat had been neutralised through the raids on Thursday night and Friday morning.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS australia, arrest, bomb, terrorism, attacks,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Two men removed from flight over Ivanka Trump confrontation

60 inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Aleppo has returned to government control, Syrian army says


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 