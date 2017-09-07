Home»Breaking News»world

Australian high court dismisses challenge to gay marriage vote

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 07:19 am

Australians will be balloted for their support on gay marriage next week - after the High Court in Melbourne dismissed a challenge to the government's power to conduct the vote.

Supporters of gay rights had argued the Government did not have the constitutional power to hold the postal vote on whether or not the prohibition on same-sex marriage should be lifted.

Judges dismissed two cases argued by separate groups of activists on Thursday.

More than 16 million ballot papers will begin landing on doorsteps across Australia from next Tuesday, with the vote expected to cost 122 million Australian dollars (€80m).


