At least 90 migrants missing in Mediterranean

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:27 am

At least 90 people are missing and feared dead after two shipwrecks off Italy, raising the estimated death toll among migrants in the Mediterranean this year to at least 5,000 - a new record.

Spokesman Joel Millman of the International Organisation for Migration said 63 people had survived the capsizing of a rubber dinghy, but there were originally between 120 and 140 people on board.

An estimated 80 people survived another sinking of a rubber dinghy that came to light on Thursday, with another 40 people feared dead.

William Spindler, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' office reported that about 100 people are believed to have died in the recent Mediterranean incidents.

