At least 34 dead in Congo train crash

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 09:26 pm

A train crash has killed at least 34 people and injured 26 others in Lualaba province in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lualaba governor Richard Muyej Mangez said the toll from today's crash was likely to rise because some carriages were in flames and some were carrying fuel.

Radio Okapi reported that the National Railway Company of Congo train was carrying cargo from Lubumbashi to Luena, and 11 of its 13 carriages caught fire.

Local officials and train authorities have travelled to the crash site in Buyofwe.

Radio Okapi quoted the Lubudi district's chief medical officer as saying some 30 people were taken to hospital. He said others remained at the scene awaiting transport.

- AP


