At least 32 dead in Turkish Airlines plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 06:34 am

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane has crashed into a residential area just outside Kyrgyzstan's main international airport, killing at least 32 people.

The central Asian country's Health Ministry said the Boeing 747 crash-landed just outside Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek, killing 17 people on board and at least 15 living next to the airport.

Local emergency services were at the scene.

Until 2014, the US military operated a military installation at Manas airport, using it primarily for its operations in Afghanistan.

AP

