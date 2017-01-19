Home»Breaking News»world

At least 24 children killed when truck collides with school bus in India

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 06:56 am

A truck loaded with sand has collided with a school bus, killing at least 24 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

At least two dozen other children were injured early on Thursday when the speeding truck collided head-on with the bus, said Javeed Ahmed, the state's most senior police official.

The children, between the ages of three and 12, were studying at a school in the town of Etah.

Another police officer, Daljeet Chaudhry, said visibility was low due to dense fog.

Mr Ahmed said rescuers were working to free several children still trapped in the wreckage.

The state's education authorities had closed all schools in the district due to a severe cold snap.

Mr Ahmed said the authorities would check why the school had stayed open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying: "Anguished by tragic accident in UP's Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole (the) passing away of young children."

Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Obama: 'Moment may be passing' for two-state solution

Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos looked far from comfortable at her Senate confirmation hearing

Trump's pick for education department open to allowing teachers carry guns

George HW Bush in intensive care as his wife is admitted to hospital


Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 