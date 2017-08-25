At least 17 die after bus drives off pier in southern Russia

A bus carrying construction workers has driven off a pier in southern Russia, killing at least 17 people, officials said.

The workers were building a pier for an oil company on the Black Sea coast not far from Crimea, the Investigative Committee said.

Several companies are drilling for oil off the Russian Black Sea coast.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said 50 people were on the bus, with 33 being rescued by divers.

Eight people are in hospital, five of them in serious condition, emergency officials said.

Investigators did not immediately say why the bus drove off the pier, but local officials pointed to faulty brakes.

The Tass news agency quoted the town hall of the Temryuk district as saying that the bus drove along the pier for nearly a quarter of a mile before the brakes failed.

The bus being pulled out of the water at a pier in Volna village, Krasnodar region, Russia, today.

AP