Home»Breaking News»world

At least 17 die after bus drives off pier in southern Russia

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:28 pm

A bus carrying construction workers has driven off a pier in southern Russia, killing at least 17 people, officials said.

The workers were building a pier for an oil company on the Black Sea coast not far from Crimea, the Investigative Committee said.

Several companies are drilling for oil off the Russian Black Sea coast.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said 50 people were on the bus, with 33 being rescued by divers.

Eight people are in hospital, five of them in serious condition, emergency officials said.

Investigators did not immediately say why the bus drove off the pier, but local officials pointed to faulty brakes.

The Tass news agency quoted the town hall of the Temryuk district as saying that the bus drove along the pier for nearly a quarter of a mile before the brakes failed.

The bus being pulled out of the water at a pier in Volna village, Krasnodar region, Russia, today.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Priest tells court child porn was 'revenge on God' for poker losses

Four IS militants die as they attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

British Airways starts row with UK's Home Office over 'dreadful' immigration queues

This Nasa video shows the colossal size of Hurricane Harvey from space


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 