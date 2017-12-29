Home»Breaking News»world

At least 15 die as blaze engulfs rooftop restaurant in Mumbai

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 07:18 am

At least 15 people have been killed and more than a dozen taken to hospital after fire struck a building in Mumbai.

According to reports the fire appeared to have start in a third floor restaurant on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub in the city known as India's financial and entertainment capital.

Fire official Balkrishna Kadam said eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours.

The cause of the fire that started around 1am on Friday (7pm Irish Time Thursday) is under investigation.


