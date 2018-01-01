Home»Breaking News»world

At least 12 killed in Iran protests

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 10:13 am

At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran, and armed protesters have tried to take over police stations and military bases, state TV reported.

The protests began on Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

The state TV report said 10 people were killed during clashes on Sunday night.

Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late on Saturday.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV reported.

Earlier on Monday, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying two people died there on Sunday night.

He said the cause of death was not immediately known.

Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometres (280 miles) south west of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

On Sunday, Iran blocked access to Instagram and the popular messaging app Telegram used by activists to organise.

President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the public's anger over the Islamic Republic's flagging economy, though he and others warned that the government would not hesitate to crack down on those it considers lawbreakers.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani


