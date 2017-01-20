Home»Breaking News»world

As Barack Obama leaves office, we take a look back at his political legacy

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 04:29 pm

With hours to go before Donald Trump’s inauguration, we’ve all been thinking about what the future holds for America and what decisions he will make as president. But let’s put that on hold for a hot second – he’s not even been sworn in yet! Instead, let’s think about what Barack Obama’s political legacy is.

From Obamacare to gun control struggles as well as racial equality issues and grappling with the economy, the 44th president’s tenure was by no means a walk in the park.

Here’s a look at some of the key issues that he dealt with during his eight years as commander-in-chief.

It is particularly poignant to reflect upon these issues now as Trump has pledged to undo a lot of Obama’s work when he becomes president.

All eyes are on Obamacare to see what happens next.

