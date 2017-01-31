Article 50 bill to take a battering in UK House of Commons today

The Article 50 bill - designed to trigger the start of Brexit negotiations for the UK - faces strong opposition in the House of Commons later.

There are expected to be several attempts to alter the legislation as it passes through the British parliament.

The Scottish National Party's planning numerous amendments, and their Europe spokesperson Stephen Gethins feels that's justified: "I don't think this government has confidence even in its own plans.

"And it is up to us, as far as we can to protect jobs, protect our rights and protect every other area of our lives that are impacted by taking us out of the European Union."