Army veteran held as 5 die in shooting at Florida airport

An Army veteran who complained the US government was controlling his mind drew a gun at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida and opened fire in the baggage claim area, killing five people and wounding eight.

He was taken into custody after throwing his empty weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, one witness said.

"People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs," the witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. "He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it."

The gunman was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who served in Iraq with the National Guard but was demoted and discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance. His brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.

Esteban Santiago.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Santiago had walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in November to say the government was controlling his mind and making him watch Islamic State videos.

Agents questioned an agitated and disjointed-sounding Santiago and then called police, who took him for a mental health evaluation, according to the official, who said the veteran did not appear intent on hurting anyone.

The authorities said the motive for the attack was under investigation. Shortly after the shooting, and before details of Santiago's mental health became public, Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said it remained to be seen whether it was terrorism or the work of "someone who is mentally deranged".

FBI Special Agent George Piro said the authorities are looking at leads in several states and have not ruled out terrorism. "We're looking at every angle, including the terrorism angle," he said.

Santiago, who is in federal custody, will face federal charges and is expected to appear in court Monday, Mr Piro said.

One witness said the attacker gunned down his victims without a word and kept shooting until he ran out of ammunition for his handgun, sending panicked travellers running out of the terminal and spilling onto the tarmac, baggage in hand.

Others hid in toilet cubicles or crouched behind cars or anything else they could find as police and paramedics rushed in to help the wounded and establish whether there were any other gunmen.

Bruce Hugon, who had flown in from Indianapolis for a holiday, was at the baggage carousel when he heard four or five pops and saw everyone drop down on the ground. He said a woman next to him tried to get up and was shot in the head.

"The guy must have been standing over me at one point. I could smell the gunpowder," he said. "I thought I was about to feel a piercing pain or nothing at all because I would have been dead."

It is legal for airline passengers to travel with guns and ammunition as long as the firearms are put in a checked bag - not a carry-on - and are unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. Guns must be declared to the airline at check-in.

Santiago arrived in Fort Lauderdale after taking off from Anchorage aboard a Delta flight on Thursday night, checking only one piece of luggage - his gun, said Jesse Davis, police chief at the Anchorage airport.

The bloodshed is likely to raise questions of whether aviation safety officials need to change the rules.

President Barack Obama was briefed by his Homeland Security adviser, the White House said.

President-elect Donald Trump said it is a "disgraceful situation that's happening in our country and throughout the world" and that it was too soon to say whether it was a terrorist attack.

A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale airport. Pictures: AP

Santiago's brother, Bryan, told the AP that his brother had been receiving psychological treatment in Alaska. He said Santiago's girlfriend alerted the family to the situation in recent months.

Bryan Santiago said he did not know what his brother was being treated for and that they never talked about it. He said Esteban was born in New Jersey and moved to Puerto Rico when he was two.

He was sent to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, according to Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Major Paul Dahlen. He later joined the Alaska National Guard.

The Pentagon said Santiago had gone AWOL several times during his stint with the Alaska National Guard and was demoted - from specialist to private first class - and given a general discharge, which is lower than an honourable discharge.

