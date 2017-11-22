Home»Breaking News»world

Arm found in sea off Denmark held down with items like those found on legs of journalist Kim Wall

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 03:58 pm

An arm found off Denmark was held down "with plastic strips and pieces of pipes" like those found on the legs of a journalist who disappeared after a trip on a private submarine in August, said Danish police.

The arm was discovered in the sea south of the capital Copenhagen.

Police revealed the detail a day after finding the left arm more than half a mile from where Swedish journalist Kim Wall’s decapitated head and legs were discovered in plastic bags in October.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen faces preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Ms Wall’s body at sea.

He claims he did not kill her and says she died accidentally. However, he admitted dismembering her.

Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until December 12.

