'Are they going to create camps for Muslims and put us in it?'

President Donald Trump's immigration order has brought more chaos and outrage across the United States, with travellers detained at airports and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure.

Lawyers struggled to determine how many people were affected by the rules, which Mr Trump said Saturday were "working out very nicely".

But critics described widespread confusion, with travellers being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures.

Some lawyers manned tables at New York's Kennedy Airport to offer help to families with detained relatives.

"We just simply don't know how many people there are and where they are," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project.

Advocates for travellers say they did not have clear picture about what is happening and that the chaos is likely to continue.

The executive director of National Immigration Law Centre, Marielena Hincapie, said "this is just the beginning".

"We're really in a crisis mode, a constitutional crisis mode in our country, and we're going to need everyone," she said.

"This is definitely one of those all-hands-on-deck moments."

Protests were planned or under way today, including one in Chicago organised by Jewish groups to show support for Muslims, as well as at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

A federal judge in New York issued an order temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after President Trump's travel ban took effect.

But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out of the country in the coming weeks. Federal courts in Virginia, Massachusetts and Washington state took similar action.

Michigan's civil rights chief, Agustin Arbulu, condemned Mr Trump's order, saying he hoped the federal court ruling would led him to narrow its scope.

"During this time of uncertainty and confusion, we urge everyone to act with restraint and not in ways that foster fear and division," Mr Arbulu said.

Among those caught in limbo: Iraqis who had been promised a life in America because of their service to the US military, frail and elderly travellers from Iran and Yemen, and long-time US residents travelling abroad who do not know if they will be allowed to return home.

"What's next? What's going to happen next?" asked Mohammed al Rawi, an Iraqi-born American citizen in the Los Angeles area, after his 69-year-old father, coming to visit his grandchildren in California, was abruptly detained and sent back to Iraq after 12 hours in custody.

"Are they going to create camps for Muslims and put us in it?"

On Saturday, large protests erupted at airports throughout the country where travellers were being held, a day after President Trump signed the order banning travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

Mr Trump also suspended the US refugee programme for four months.

An official with the Department of Homeland Security who briefed reporters by phone said 109 people who were in transit on planes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.

No green-card holders had ultimately been prevented from entering the US as of Saturday, the official said, though several spent long hours in detention before being allowed in.

Abdollah Mostafavi, 80, was released six hours after his flight arrived in San Francisco from Frankfurt.

"I'm so happy he's finally out. He says he's very tired," said his daughter Mozhgan Mostafavi, holding back tears and speaking Farsi with her father.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, a translator and assistant for the US military in Iraq for 10 years now fleeing death threats, was among at least a dozen people detained at Kennedy Airport.

He walked free after his lawyers, two members of Congress and as many as 2,000 demonstrators went to the airport to seek his release.

"This is the soul of America," Mr Darweesh told reporters after gaining his freedom, adding that the US was home to "the greatest people in the world".