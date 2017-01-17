Anti-Trump campaigners planning to disrupt the inauguration on Friday

In the US, anti-Trump campaigners say they're planning to disrupt the inauguration of the President-elect.

Over 100,000 people are expected to descend on Washington DC this Friday, where confrontation between protesters and Trump supporters is likely.

28,000 officers from Homeland Security and the Police department are being deployed to deal the possibility of violent protests.

Lacy McCauley, an organiser with 'Disrupt 20', says she's worried about Trump supporters retaliating: "The violence that I personally am concerned about is the ongoing messages of violence that we get from Trump supporters.

"The so-called ‘Bikers for Trump’ who are a huge motorcycle gang, they’ve actually threatened to commit violence against us and that’s the violence we are concerned about on inauguration day."