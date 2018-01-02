Anger over anti-Muslim tweet by German nationalist

Home»Breaking News»world

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 01:55 pm

A prominent legislator with the nationalist Alternative for Germany party has run into trouble with police and Twitter over her response to a Cologne police tweet offering new year greetings in Arabic.

Beatrix von Storch tweeted her objections to a police tweet issued in Arabic, alongside other foreign languages.

She wrote: "Do they think they will calm the barbaric, Muslim, group-raping hordes of men this way?"

Her Twitter account was blocked for several hours over a suspected breach of rules on hate speech.

Police said on Tuesday that they had filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors over suspected incitement.

Celebrations in Cologne were overshadowed two years ago when hundreds of women complained of being groped and robbed, mostly by groups of migrants.

- PA


