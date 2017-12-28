Home»Breaking News»world

Ambulance bosses angered as timewasters dial 999 for constipation and hiccups

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 07:02 pm

Health bosses have warned ambulances are only for real emergencies after taking 999 calls for complaints including constipation, hiccuping and after someone soiled themselves.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) answered 4,111 emergency calls and attended 3,178 incidents on Christmas Day alone and this figure has increased on subsequent days, with New Year's Eve, the busiest night of the year still to come.

It also took calls over the Christmas period from people complaining about having a cracked tooth, a sore throat, needing a repeat prescription.

Once caller from Greater Manchester had swallowed toothpaste the day before and developed stomach ache.

Ambulances were not dispatched and callers were advised on seeking help elsewhere.

NWAS director of operations, Ged Blezard, said ambulances must be kept free for those in urgent or life-threatening conditions and should not be used as a quick route into hospital.

"This Christmas has been one of our busiest ever and there are no indications that activity is going to reduce as we head towards New Year's Eve - traditionally always our busiest day.

"Yesterday we were astounded to see that our control staff had answered 5,491 emergency calls and we know that not all of these required an emergency ambulance response.

"Unfortunately, there have been some patients who have been waiting longer than we would like but I want to assure the public that we are doing the very best we can to reach people as quickly as possible, but if your condition is not urgent, you will wait some time for a response or be given advice on other healthcare options."

