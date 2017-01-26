Home»Breaking News»world

All the key points from Donald Trump's first interview as president

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:57 am

Donald Trump has given his first interview out of the White House, in which he has covered a lot of key aspects of his presidency.

ABC’s David Muir did the questioning. Here are all the key points you need to know from the interview.

On the wall

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Trump said Mexico will pay Americans back for the wall “100%” – but was unclear on how it would happen, when it would happen, and whether US taxpayers would pay for the wall at first.

Whatever happens, he’s keen to build the wall asap: “We have to build the wall. We have to stop drugs from pouring in. We have to stop people from just pouring into our country. We have no idea where they’re from. And I campaigned on the wall. And it’s very important. But that wall will cost us nothing.”

According to Trump, planning is starting immediately and construction will begin as soon as possible, but he gave no solid timelines.

On the election campaign

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Trump said he would have won the popular vote if he had wanted to campaign for it, but instead he focused on winning the electoral college. “I would’ve easily won the popular vote, much easier, in my opinion, than winning the electoral college.”

Trump still insisted that many votes were fraudulent – he cited the Pew report as evidence, but Muir said he called the author of the report who said there was no evidence of voter fraud.

According to the president, all of the fraudulent votes were for Hillary Clinton. Even though he wouldn’t settle on numbers, he has insisted they are launching an investigation into it.

Regardless of all this, Trump still says it was “one of the greatest victories ever”.

On his inauguration

(Evan Vucci/AP)
When Muir brought up his inauguration, Trump immediately went on the defensive, adding: “But I think I did a very good job and people really liked it.”

He said Time magazine was showing pictures that were very unflattering, and despite what the polls said: “They say I had the biggest crowd in the history of inaugural speeches. I’m honoured by that. But I didn’t bring it up. You just brought it up.”

Despite Muir insisting he wasn’t trying to demean the crowd, Trump was still offended: “And that’s why you have a 17% approval rating, which is pretty bad.” Ouch.

On torture

Trump said “I wanna keep our country safe”, and therefore wouldn’t be against the idea of bringing back waterboarding and other forms of torture.

Even though defence secretary General James Mattis is not a believer in torture, Trump said: “As far as I’m concerned we have to fight fire with fire. Now, with that being said I’m going with General Mattis.”

Trump has apparently been told by other senior intelligence figures that torture does work.

On healthcare

As we’ve come to expect from Trump, he strongly condemned Obamacare as a “disaster”. He didn’t give too many details about his solution to healthcare: “We will unleash something that’s gonna be terrific.”

What we do know is that Trump’s administration plans to come up with a new plan rather than an amended plan, and he said it’s going to be “better healthcare for more people at a lesser cost”.

Many people were slightly troubled by the contents of the interview.

Whereas others thought it was a fine performance from the president.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ABC, Donald Trump, Interview, Politics, US,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK lawyer spared jail over Christmas party sex attack

These new images of the Earth from space will blow your mind

Five arrested on return to Bali over suspected IS links

Tim Peake set for return to International Space Station


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced is a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 