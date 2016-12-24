Alaska's Bogoslof volcano erupts prompting aviation alert

A volcano is erupting again in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said a Coast Guard vessel crew was in the area of the Bogoslof volcano on Friday morning and witnessed an ash plume from the eruption that lasted about one hour.

Volcanologist Robert McGimsey said the plume was estimated at below 30,000 feet.

He said Unalaska Island about 61 miles from the volcano is the closest populated area but that winds were blowing any ash away from inhabited areas.

The eruption prompted the observatory to issue its highest alert level for aviation again after the volcano's eruptions earlier this week also prompted the highest alert level.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said airlines were rerouting flights around the plume.

He says there were no reported delays.

Amazing pilot photo of one of #Bogoslof's eruption plumes on Tues Dec. 20 around 3:30p AKST, posted by @alaska_avo https://t.co/U5fFiTMkke pic.twitter.com/uBheoyG5wt — Alexa Van Eaton (@volcaniclastic) December 23, 2016

AP