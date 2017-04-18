Home»Breaking News»world

Airstrike on north western village in Syria kills 10 people

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

An airstrike on a village in north western Syria has killed 10 people - a woman and nine children, activists say.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in Maaret Harmeh on Tuesday were all relatives.

The Civil Defence group says 10 people were also wounded in the attack.

The strike came a day after at least 10 people died in an airstrike likely to have been carried out by the US-led coalition on the eastern Syrian town of Boukamal, on the Iraqi border.

Maaret Harmeh is close to the town of Khan Sheikhoun where a chemical weapons attack killed nearly 90 people on April 4.

The United States has accused the Syrian government of being behind the attack and fired missiles at a Syrian army base.

Syria denies the charges.

syria, airstrike

