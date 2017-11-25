Airport tug collides with passenger plane in icy conditions at Glasgow Airport

A vehicle has collided with an aircraft in icy conditions, sparking delays at Glasgow Airport.

The collision between an airport tug, used for towing a plane, and the British Airways A319 aircraft happened at 8.45pm on Friday and forced the closure of the runway for 45 minutes.

An airport spokesman said the runway and taxi areas were cleared following the accident.

But conditions also affected flights at the airport, with several delayed by freezing conditions.

British Airways Airbus A319 (G-DBCH) #BA2965 whilst pushing back from gate 20/21 at Glasgow Intl Airport (GLA, EGPF) the aircraft took damage when it was hit by the tug. The latter possibly skidded on black ice after flash freezing. No injuries reported. https://t.co/WzTn6idLj0 pic.twitter.com/jp1jqLoG0P — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 25, 2017

The aircraft was stationary at the time of the collision and there are no reports of any injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and flights were suspended until taxiways and runways were cleared.

A tweet by Air Live said: "British Airways Airbus A319 (flight #BA2965) collided with a tug at Glasgow Airport, possibly due to icy conditions.

"Emergency services still on scene. All operations suspended - flights holding and diverting to nearby airports."

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "We've had an incident with a tug which struck an aircraft.

"The aircraft was damaged which meant we had to close for 45 minutes. We should be reopening again shortly."