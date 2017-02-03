Home»Breaking News»world

Airport arrest: Romanian in custody suspected of planning Islamic extremism attack

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:30 pm

Police in Germany have arrested a 21-year-old Romanian man at Frankfurt airport on suspicion he was preparing an attack motivated by Islamic extremism.

The man, who was not named, is suspected of engaging in online discussions with others about an attack in Germany.

Karlsruhe police said in a statement that the man was arrested on Thursday morning as he allegedly planned to travel to Romania to prepare the attack, though there was no indication he had a concrete target.

Police said officers seized written notes and electronic storage devices during a search of the man's home and these were being examined.

A judge has ordered the man be kept in detention.

- AP

