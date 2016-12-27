Home»Breaking News»world

Airbnb boss teased Twitter with some big things that might happen to our holidays in 2017

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:22 pm

While some of us were nursing a hangover and feeling sorry for ourselves on Boxing Day, Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky spent his day a little differently.

Chesky asked his 146,000 Twitter followers what improvements they’d like to see from his property rental service in the new year, and the constructive feedback soon flooded in.

Chesky responded to many of the thousands of suggestions sent his way, confirming some were already on the cards for Airbnb and others worth pursuing.

Here’s what we could look forward to in 2017.

Group travel

Meet-ups with friendly strangers

Giving to charitable causes

Travel made easy

Recommendations on what not to do

Offline capabilities

Wedding venues

Campsites

Unique experiences

Including cuisine

Long-term accommodation

Video tours of the rental homes

Airbnb on Mars

We can’t wait to see what Airbnb dishes out next year.

