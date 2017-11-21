Home»Breaking News»world

Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 07:44 pm

Dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport have been delayed or cancelled because of a technical problem with air traffic control systems.

Schiphol said that the problem was resolved by late afternoon, but passengers could still face delays into the evening.

KLM, in a tweet, called the problem a "major disruption" and said it cancelled 25 European return flights.

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands said in a statement that its systems had been successfully restarted but added that it would take time before the system was working at full capacity again.


