Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays

Dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport have been delayed or cancelled because of a technical problem with air traffic control systems.

Schiphol said that the problem was resolved by late afternoon, but passengers could still face delays into the evening.

KLM, in a tweet, called the problem a "major disruption" and said it cancelled 25 European return flights.

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands said in a statement that its systems had been successfully restarted but added that it would take time before the system was working at full capacity again.