Air strike killing 14 civilians was technical error, says anti rebel coalition

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 12:08 pm

An air strike in the Yemeni capital that killed at least 14 civilians, including eight members of one family, was due to a technical mistake, according to the Saudi-led coalition battling rebels.

At least three families lived in the three-storey building bombed in the Fag Attan area of Sanna.

Friday's bombing was accidental and unintentional, said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki who expressed "sincere sympathy".

Col al-Maliki said the planned target was a legitimate military objective belonging to the Houthi rebels, who control the capital.

The incident came just days after at least 41 people died when aircraft bombed a small hotel in the town of Arhab, north of Sanaa.


