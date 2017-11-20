Home»Breaking News»world

Aide to Turkey’s president calls for rethink on membership of NATO

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 03:52 pm

An adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is time for Turkey to review its membership in the Nato military alliance, according to Turkish media reports.

Yalcin Topcu’s comments, reported by Cumhuriyet and other media on Monday, came days after Turkey withdrew some 40 troops from a Nato drill in Norway after the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Mr Erdogan himself were depicted as enemies.

Nato’s secretary-general and Norway’s government apologised to Turkey over the incident, which Turkish officials have described as one of the "greatest scandals" in the alliance’s history.

Mr Topcu said: "This organisation, which is engaged in all kinds of hostile attitudes toward a member, is not a must for us.

"Our presence in this institution must be addressed urgently by parliament."

Mr Topcu spoke in Astana, Kazakhstan.


KEYWORDS

TurkeyNATO

Related Articles

One dead, two missing after tourist boat capsizes off Turkish coast

EU urged to raise growing human rights concerns in planned talks with Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle

More in this Section

Reward offered for Bollywood actress's beheading in film row

US troops in Japan banned from drinking after fatal crash

Germany faces uncertain political future as coalition talks fail

Women advised to sleep on their sides in final months to cut stillbirth risk


Lifestyle

Our divergent relationship with animals

Cork photographer in the frame for top prize

Battle of the bog: Those who fought for access to the bathroom

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »