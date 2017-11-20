Aide to Turkey’s president calls for rethink on membership of NATO

An adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is time for Turkey to review its membership in the Nato military alliance, according to Turkish media reports.

Yalcin Topcu’s comments, reported by Cumhuriyet and other media on Monday, came days after Turkey withdrew some 40 troops from a Nato drill in Norway after the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Mr Erdogan himself were depicted as enemies.

Nato’s secretary-general and Norway’s government apologised to Turkey over the incident, which Turkish officials have described as one of the "greatest scandals" in the alliance’s history.

Mr Topcu said: "This organisation, which is engaged in all kinds of hostile attitudes toward a member, is not a must for us.

"Our presence in this institution must be addressed urgently by parliament."

Mr Topcu spoke in Astana, Kazakhstan.