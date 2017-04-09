Home»Breaking News»world

A store in Stockholm that was hit in the truck attack has apologised for 'damaged goods' sale

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 01:54 pm

Bosses of a Swedish department store rammed by a stolen lorry regret saying it would reopen two days after the deadly attack to sell damaged goods at a “reduced price”.

A spokesman for the Ahlens department store apologised “for a bad decision” in a statement on its Facebook page.

Åhléns

Vi vill be våra kunder om ursäkt för ett dåligt beslut! Igår skickade vi ut ett mejl till våra kunder där vi informerade om vår plan att öppna Åhléns City idag söndag, med information om nedsatt…

He said the motivation “was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives”.

The store said it would reopen on Monday “without any damaged goods”.

A fire broke out last Friday afternoon at the store after the truck smashed into its entrance on Stockholm’s pedestrian Drottninggatan street. It was quickly put out by firefighters.

