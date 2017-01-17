A sneak peek at Theresa May's major Brexit speech

Theresa May will give a hugely important Brexit speech to EU diplomats today outlining how she wants a “truly global Britain”.

No 10 teased extracts of her much-awaited address, detailing how May doesn’t want Britain to be left hanging “half-in, half-out” of the EU when Brexit goes ahead.

She is expected to say the UK will be cosy and fuzzy enough to be “the best friend and neighbour” of the EU without wanting to “hold on to bits of membership”.

(John Stillwell/PA) The address will be delivered at Lancaster House, due to its history as “part of Britain’s engagement with the world”, her spokeswoman said.

It comes as the pound hit its lowest level for more than three months as speculation rose the PM was ready to take Britain out of the single market and customs union.

Here are some extracts from the crucial speech

(Hannah McKay/PA)

“I want this United Kingdom to emerge from this period of change stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before.

“I want us to be a secure, prosperous, tolerant country – a magnet for international talent and a home to the pioneers and innovators who will shape the world ahead.

“I want us to be a truly Global Britain – the best friend and neighbour to our European partners, but a country that reaches beyond the borders of Europe too.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA) “A country that gets out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.

“I want Britain to be what we have the potential and ambition to be: a great, global trading nation that is respected around the world and strong, confident and united at home.

“Our vote to leave the European Union was no rejection of the values we share.

“The decision to leave the EU represents no desire to become more distant to you, our friends and neighbours.

“We want to buy your goods, sell you ours, trade with you as freely as possible, and work with one another to make sure we are all safer, more secure and more prosperous through continued friendship.”