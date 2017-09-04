Home»Breaking News»world

A police officer stepped in to marry this couple who were due to wed in a flooded Texas home

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 03:42 pm

A police officer stepped in to marry a couple whose original wedding plans were scuppered by Hurricane Harvey.

Lieutenant John McGalin, an ordained minister as well as a Houston police officer in the homicide division, presided over the Texan couple’s wedding on Sunday.

They had originally been due to tie the knot at a house which was flooded during the deadly storm.

The couple have not been publicly identified but posed for a picture with McGalin.

It was shared on social media by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo along with an explanation of what happened.

The picture shows the newlyweds holding their marriage certificate alongside McGalin.

Acevedo paid tribute to the officer and positive tales across Houston saying: “So many acts of kindness to share & so little time.”

He offered his thanks to McGalin.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across the southern parts of Texas after Harvey made landfall on August 24. The storm and its aftermath have claimed at least 44 lives.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Us, Harvey, Wedding, UK, Hurricane Harvey, Police, US, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump promises to 'dramatically' reduce income taxes

Fugitive Italian mobster arrested in Uruguay

Man admits sexually motivated murder of young college student in Manchester

Contents of private letter from Barack Obama to Donald Trump revealed


Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 