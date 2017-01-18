Home»Breaking News»world

A demonstrator tried to set himself on fire outside Trump's Washington hotel

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 07:52 am

A man briefly set himself alight in front of “dictator” Donald Trump’s Washington hotel in protest at his presidency.

The demonstrator, apparently from California, told NBC: “We have a dictator that’s been elected … I was trying to light myself on fire…”

A loud bang could be heard coming from a burning pile of what looked like bags and clothes at the scene in Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man said Trump was “completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States”.

The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to hospital for treatment to his burns.

Anti-Trump protesters have reportedly headed to Washington DC in their droves ahead of the presidential inauguration on Friday.

