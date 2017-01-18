A demonstrator tried to set himself on fire outside Trump's Washington hotel

A man briefly set himself alight in front of “dictator” Donald Trump’s Washington hotel in protest at his presidency.

The demonstrator, apparently from California, told NBC: “We have a dictator that’s been elected … I was trying to light myself on fire…”

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he's from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

A loud bang could be heard coming from a burning pile of what looked like bags and clothes at the scene in Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man said Trump was “completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States”.

Incident outside Trump International Hotel. Described as "a YouTube stunt gone wrong" by security officer. pic.twitter.com/TVmSBINYpt — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) January 18, 2017

The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to hospital for treatment to his burns.

Anti-Trump protesters have reportedly headed to Washington DC in their droves ahead of the presidential inauguration on Friday.