Home»Breaking News»world

A 74-year-old man is accused of feeding a church congregation weed-laced biscuits

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 12:37 pm

If you’re a church-goer, you might be used to getting a spiritual high every Sunday. However, we doubt that these congregation members expected to get an actual high during morning Mass.

Brian Jones, 74, has been arrested for allegedly giving congregation members weed-laced biscuits on May 22 last year.

Six people at St John the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington, Indiana, had to be taken to A&E after eating biscuits. They experienced various symptoms “ranging from nausea, increased blood pressure, anxiety, and lethargy to paranoia”. The Ellettsville police department soon opened an investigation into the incident.

Each of the afflicted claimed to have eaten one of the biscuits brought into church by Jones and their urine tested positive for marijuana. The biscuits were then sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for analysis, where they tested positive for cannabinoids.

(David Cheskin/PA)
After searching Jones’s house, police found a brown oil that tested positive for weed. He has since been charged with criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil.

Father Daniel Mahan, of the church, said to Fox: “We are praying for everyone involved. We are praying for Mr Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Church, Cookies, Marijuana, Weed,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Teenager tells of shielding grandfather during Tunisia gun massacre

Nasa is studying a retired astronaut and his twin brother to look at the effects of space travel

Man facing life in jail for murdering widowed foster carer and torching home

Former UK ambassador thinks Brexit negotiations could descend into 'fist-fighting'


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 