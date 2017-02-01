A 74-year-old man is accused of feeding a church congregation weed-laced biscuits

If you’re a church-goer, you might be used to getting a spiritual high every Sunday. However, we doubt that these congregation members expected to get an actual high during morning Mass.

Brian Jones, 74, has been arrested for allegedly giving congregation members weed-laced biscuits on May 22 last year.

Six people at St John the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington, Indiana, had to be taken to A&E after eating biscuits. They experienced various symptoms “ranging from nausea, increased blood pressure, anxiety, and lethargy to paranoia”. The Ellettsville police department soon opened an investigation into the incident.

Each of the afflicted claimed to have eaten one of the biscuits brought into church by Jones and their urine tested positive for marijuana. The biscuits were then sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for analysis, where they tested positive for cannabinoids.

(David Cheskin/PA) After searching Jones’s house, police found a brown oil that tested positive for weed. He has since been charged with criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil.

Father Daniel Mahan, of the church, said to Fox: “We are praying for everyone involved. We are praying for Mr Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy.”