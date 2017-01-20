Home»Breaking News»world

9 talking points from Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:57 pm

It’s the day we’ve all been dreading waiting for – Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

The Make America Great Again celebrations are still ongoing and will be way into the night (US time) – but here are some of the big moments from the day so far:

1. Trump actually properly became president

After taking the oath, Trump took centre stage to deliver his inaugural address which was packed with a strange amount of imagery (“the windswept plains of Nebraska”) and an apparent attempt to start a chant.

2. Protests turned nasty in Washington

(John Minchillo/AP)
Demonstrators dressed all in black smashed shop windows and hurled bins across the streets, while a limousine was later set on fire.

3. Trump took over the POTUS Twitter account

(PA)
Obama out. Again.

4. Melania gave Michelle Obama a gift wrapped in a blue Tiffany box and received a very awks reaction in return

It then drove people mad trying to guess what’s inside … perhaps that speech she *borrowed*?

5. Hillary Clinton put on a brave face and was hugely respected for it

(Win McNamee/PA)
People thought she handled the day with dignity and they loved that she wore all-white – a reference to the suffragette movement and particularly poignant on the eve of the Women’s March.

6. The crowd was … different

(AP)
It seems Trump’s attendance couldn’t quite match up to Barack Obama’s 1.8 million in 2009.

7. The outfits caused quite a stir

(Evan Vucci/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Melania wore a Ralph Lauren powder blue dress/coat thing with an unusual neckline, while Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway opted for a Gucci number which she claimed was ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’. Hmm.

8. It was out with the old and in with the new for the White House website

No to the Climate Action Plan but yes to The Wall.

9. Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith held their own ~unique~ protest

Consisting of a camera in a wall and saying “he will not divide us” over and over. For four hours.

