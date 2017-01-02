Home»Breaking News»world

60 inmates killed in Brazilian prison riot

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 03:09 pm

At least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas in Brazil, according to officials.

State public security secretary Sergio Fontes says it is the biggest prison massacre in the state's history.

An unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the riot that ran from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons and authorities in Amazonas believe that is the reason behind the first riot of 2017.

Mr Fontes says the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organised by members of a local gang against those of another that is based in Sao Paulo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brazil, riot, prison, jail,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

56 inmates left dead after Brazilian prison riot

Istanbul police begin operation linked to nightclub attack

Venus could be seen shining brightly next to the Moon and people were in awe

I never thought I'd lose election, insists Donald Trump


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 