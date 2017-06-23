5 dead, including 3 children, after being electrocuted at water park in Turkey

Five people, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, have died after being electrocuted at a water park pool in north-west Turkey, media reports said.

The three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The park's manager and his son were killed when they dived into the pool to try to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.

All five were rushed to hospital in Akyazi but could not be saved.

Anadolu said a sixth person was also taken to hospital with injuries.

The children were aged 12, 15 and 17, according to the private NTV television channel.

Gendarmerie officers were conducting an investigation into what caused the electrocutions, Dogan reported.

Television footage showed ambulances waiting outside the water park and several people gathered outside Akyazi State Hospital.