Home»Breaking News»world

44 people detained during Istanbul's banned LGBT pride event

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 03:34 pm

Forty-four people have been detained during a march for LGBT rights that the governor of Istanbul had banned, Turkey's official news agency said.

Anadolu agency reported that 20 people who "reacted against" the march were among those detained on Sunday.

Ultranationalist and religious groups had threatened the 15th Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride March in the week leading up to it.

Organisers said 27 people who tried to go on with the banned event were detained, including two minors and a Danish activist.

They were released after questioning.

Police set up checkpoints to prevent people from entering Istanbul's main thoroughfare and marching en masse.

Police also used tear gas and plastic bullets on groups of participants.

The governor's office banned Pride for the third year in a row, citing safety and public order grounds.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS turkey, pride, lgbt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Former nurse gets life for using insulin to kill eight elderly patients

New technique 'breaks the legs' of cancer tumour cells

One dead and four in fight for life after taking ’highly potent’ ecstasy

Russian navy test-fires submarine-launch ballistic missile


Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 