43 killed and 100 wounded in bomb attacks on churches in Egypt

At least 43 people have been killed and about 100 more wounded when bombs exploded at two Coptic churches in two Egyptian cities, in attacks claimed by Islamic State.

In the first attack, a bomb went off inside St George's Church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78, officials said.

A few hours later, a suicide bomber rushed toward St Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41, the interior ministry said.

The blasts happened as worshippers celebrated Palm Sunday at the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter, and just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit the country on April 28-29.

A man in a blue pullover was caught on CCTV approaching the main gate to St Mark's but being turned away and directed toward a metal detector.

The man then passed a female police officer chatting to another woman, and entered a metal detector before an explosion engulfed the area.

Carpenter Maged Saleh flew into a rage as blood streamed from his arm after he and his mother escaped the explosion.

"Where is the government?" the 27-year-old screamed at onlookers outside the Tanta hospital. "There is no government!"

TV footage from inside the church in Tanta showed people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

"After the explosion, everything became dark from the smoke," said Edmond Edward, attending services with his brother, Emil, who was wounded and leaned on him for support at a hospital, his head covered in bandages.

"There was a clear lapse in security, which must be tightened from now on to save lives," he said.

He added that the blast appeared to be centred near the altar and that the priest leading the service, Father Daniel, was wounded.

Susan Mikhail, whose apartment balcony across the street has a clear view of the church and its front yard, said the explosion shook her building violently.

"Deacons were the first to run out of the church. Many of them had blood on their white robes," she said, adding that survivors later carried out the more seriously wounded who were taken to hospitals in private cars.

Hundreds of residents gathered in the area, and church members blocked people from entering the church as police cordoned off the area.

Pope Tawadros II had held Palm Sunday services at the cathedral, but his aides said he escaped unharmed.

The timing of the attack raised the question of whether the bomber had sought to assassinate Pope Tawadros, leader of one of the world's oldest Christian communities.

IS claimed the attacks via its Aamaq news agency, after recently warning that it would step up violence against Egypt's Christians.

Regional police chief Brig Gen Hossam Elddin Khalifa was fired over the incident, with Maj Gen Tarek Hassouna replacing him, it was reported.

Pope Francis, marking Palm Sunday in St Peter's Square, denounced the bombings, expressing "deep condolences to my brother, Pope Tawadros II, the Coptic church and all of the dear Egyptian nation."

US president Donald Trump tweeted that he is "so sad to hear of the terrorist attack" against the US ally.

He added that he has "great confidence" that Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi "will handle the situation properly."

Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, head of Egypt's Al-Azhar - the leading centre of learning in Sunni Islam - also condemned the attacks, calling them a "despicable terrorist bombing that targeted the lives of innocents."

Both Israel and the Islamic Hamas movement ruling neighbouring Gaza also condemned the bombings.

The bombings added to fears that Islamic extremists who have long been battling security forces in the Sinai Peninsula are shifting their focus to civilians.

An IS affiliate claimed a December suicide bombing at a Cairo church that killed about 30 people, mostly women, as well as a string of killings in the northern Sinai that caused hundreds of Christians to flee to safer areas of the country.

The militants recently released a video vowing to step up attacks against Christians, whom they regard as "infidels" empowering the West against Muslims.

Egypt has struggled to combat a wave of Islamic militancy since the 2013 military overthrow of an elected Islamist president.

The Sinai-based IS affiliate has attacked mainly police and soldiers, but has also claimed bombings that killed civilians.

These include the downing of a Russian passenger plane in the Sinai in 2015, which killed all 224 people aboard and devastated Egypt's tourism industry.

Egypt's Copts are one of the oldest Christian communities in the Middle East. They have long complained of discrimination and that the government does not do enough to protect them.

Egyptian media previously reported that the church in Tanta had been targeted before, with a bomb defused there in late March.

The Copts largely supported the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, and incurred the wrath of many of his followers, who attacked churches and other Christian institutions.

While the Copts have stood steadfast with the government, repeating that Egyptians were all being targeted by terrorists, an increase in attacks on Christians has tested that support.

