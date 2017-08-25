42% of the £18.8m raised to help Grenfell Tower victims handed out

Around 42% of the money raised to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire has now been handed out, the Charity Commission said.

A total of £7.8m of the £18.8m donated in the wake of the tragedy was said to have been distributed 10 weeks on, including £2m in the last week.

Campaigners previously expressed frustration at the length of time it had taken for money to reach those bereaved or displaced by the deadly inferno.

The charity regulator, which has been assisting the process, said that 56% of the cash raised (£10.6 million) was now in the hands of organisations charged with passing it to those affected.

Donated money has been divided up into several forms by charities, including sums specifically for the bereaved or those treated in hospital and a separate "fresh start" grant of £10,000 for all displaced families.

Fresh start grants have been paid out to the tune of £1.4 million so far, the commission said.

Fundraising drives by the Red Cross and the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation made £5.6 million and £5.75 million respectively.

The Red Cross was said to have raised less money than it first reported, an error on which the Charity Commission said it was "seeking clarification".

The Evening Standard's "dispossessed fund", meanwhile, raised £6.2 million.

The three campaigns gave more than £4.8 million to the London Emergencies Trust to distribute on the ground.

From this, bereaved families are to receive £20,000, followed by another £20,000 at a later date.

Those who were treated in hospital for a week or more are being given £10,000, and £3,500 will be handed to those who were in hospital for six hours or more.

So far £1.9 million of these payments have been made, the Charity Commission said.