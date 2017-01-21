41 hurt as fire rips through Romania nightclub

Fire engulfed a popular nightclub in the Romanian capital early on Saturday, injuring 41 people - one seriously.

No deaths were reported.

The fire erupted in the early hours at the upmarket Bamboo nightclub, in Bucharest, which was totally destroyed by the blaze.

Some people suffered from smoke intoxication while others were injured as they reportedly leapt from the upper level of the lakeside club to escape the flames.

The health ministry said 41 received hospital treatment. Six people were still being treated in hospital. Hundreds were reportedly in the club at the time.

The fire evoked memories of the disaster at another Bucharest nightclub in October 2015, which killed 64 people - the worst nightclub fire in the country's history.

There was no definitive word on the cause of the fire but witness Corina Anghel told private television station Dig24 that people were smoking upstairs, and the roof caught fire. She also said waiters served bottles of drinks with sparklers attached.

Indoor fireworks and smoking inside public places are illegal in Romania. Prosecutors have opened an inquiry.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as revellers ran outside. Bogdan Oprita, coordinator of the capital's ambulance service, said most of the injured were suffering from smoke intoxication. Others who rushed outside suffered hypothermia in the -12 Celsius (10 Fahrenheit) cold.