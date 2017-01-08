4 dead and 15 Israeli soldiers injured after truck drives into crowd in Jerusalem

Update 12.45pm: A lorry rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli police and rescue services said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the lorry veered off course and rammed into the group. She said the attacker was shot dead.

The attack comes amid a more than year-long wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis that has slowed of late.

Sunday's incident marks the first Israeli casualties in three months.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, while Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation and dwindling hopes for an independent state.

Earlier: A lorry has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the lorry veered off course on Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus.

She said the attacker has been neutralised.

Israel's rescue service MDA said at least 15 soldiers were wounded, including two critically.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks.

During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.