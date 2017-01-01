35 Russian diplomats expelled by Barack Obama leave US

The State Department has confirmed that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

President Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election.

Mr Obama also closed down two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The State Department said today that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.