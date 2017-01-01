Home»Breaking News»world

35 Russian diplomats expelled by Barack Obama leave US

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 07:44 pm

The State Department has confirmed that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

President Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election.

Mr Obama also closed down two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The State Department said today that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.

US State Department's Harry Struman Building

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Massive manhunt underway after gunman kills 39 people in Istanbul nightclub

A scorpion boarded a train from London to Edinburgh and caused all sorts of drama

Bomb squad expert loses eye and hand after package explodes in Italy

See the extravagant celebrations from London's New Year's Day parade


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 