Home»Breaking News»world

27 killed in bomb blasts on day of carnage in Baghdad

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 06:34 pm

Several attacks in and around Baghdad have killed at least 27 people on a particularly brutal day in the Iraqi capital.

A suicide bomber targeted shops and food stands near a bus station in the city's Bab al-Muadam area after nightfall on Thursday, killing 11 and leaving another 22 people injured.

Earlier in the day, bombings elsewhere in and around the city killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for any of the attacks but they bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.

In one of Thursday's attacks, a car bomb tore through a market, killing nine people, while four other attacks - mostly by bombs that went off in commercial areas or targeted security forces - killed at least seven.

In the market attack, the car bomb was parked near outdoor fruit and vegetable stalls in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood and two policemen were among the dead.

IS has managed to carry out a series of attacks across Iraq while also putting up stiff resistance in the northern city of Mosul, where Iraqi forces have been waging a massive offensive since mid-October to retake the city.

Mosul is the extremist group's last major urban bastion in the country, and Iraqi forces have retaken around a quarter of the city since the offensive began.

Iraq announced a new operation on Thursday to recapture IS-held towns near the Syrian border.

Maj Gen Qassim al-Mohammadi said the troops would try to dislodge IS from Rawah, Anah and Qaim, towns in the western Anbar province that fell to the extremists in the summer of 2014.

Iraqi forces drove IS from the two main cities of Anbar - Ramadi and Fallujah - last year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Death toll from bomb at Baghdad market rises to 28

Iraqi troops facing stiff resistance from 'Islamic State' in eastern Mosul

'Islamic State' fighters 'hang bodies of traitors from electricity poles in Mosul'

Video: Mass grave discovered in former 'Islamic State'-held territory

More in this Section

Russia poses serious cyber threat, say US intelligence officials

Global warming 'hiatus' doesn't exist, new study finds

Deadly car bombing and shootout in Turkish city of Izmir

Zimbabwe sells 35 elephants to China in bid to 'extract value out of wildlife'


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 