Home»Breaking News»world

27 dead after Boko Haram attacks on Nigerian villages

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:11 pm

Residents in Nigeria's northern Borno state say attacks by Boko Haram extremists on several villages in the past week have killed at least 27 people.

Modu Jialta, a member of a self-defence group with the Nganzai local council, said the Islamic extremists entered villages on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people by slitting their throats and shooting them. He says the bodies were buried on Friday.

Mai Abatcha Monguno, commander of the Guzamala local council's self-defence forces, says 12 other people were killed in attacks on villages there.

Local defence forces are asking for more government support to fight Boko Haram's insurgency, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced millions in the past eight years.

Deadly attacks also have been carried out in neighbouring countries.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Priest tells court child porn was 'revenge on God' for poker losses

Four IS militants die as they attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

British Airways starts row with UK's Home Office over 'dreadful' immigration queues

This Nasa video shows the colossal size of Hurricane Harvey from space


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 