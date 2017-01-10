Home»Breaking News»world

22 killed in twin bombings in Kabul

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 02:01 pm

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry has said that twin bombings in Kabul have killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

More as we get it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Muslim girls must attend mixed-gender swimming lessons, Swiss court rules

Latest: Assailant killed during attempted attack on police station in Turkey

'Dingo baby' case father Michael Chamberlain dies

Saline bags 'tampered with' at UK hospital


Lifestyle

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Brexit is bad for wildlife

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 